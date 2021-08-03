Hot property: Terry Black's BBQ owners bought land near the Pearl - and are already getting offers

A Los Angeles-area property with a guest house that rivals the main house is headed to market for $33 million, Mansion Global has learned. Two parcels were combined to create the nearly 1 acre compound in the Beverly Hills Flats. In addition to the two homes—of which one now serves as a whopping five-bedroom guest house—there’s a stadium-lit tennis court, a pool and pool house and garage parking for nine cars, according to the listing with Anna Solomon and David Solomon of Douglas Elliman and Jonathan Nash and Stephen Resnick of Hilton and Hyland.