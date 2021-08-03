Stacey Hoffman York
Stacey Hoffman York, 63, of Spring Valley, Minn., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in a tragic car accident. Stacey was born August 14, 1957, in Santa Monica, Calif. to William (Bill) and Cornelia (Connie) York. She graduated from Foothills High School in 1975 and later from Saddleback Community College. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota in 1984 and masters degree at Pacific Oaks College in Pasadena, Calif., in 1986.fillmorecountyjournal.com
Comments / 0