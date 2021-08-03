Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Stacey Hoffman York

By Fillmore County Journal
Fillmore County Journal
 3 days ago

Stacey Hoffman York, 63, of Spring Valley, Minn., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in a tragic car accident. Stacey was born August 14, 1957, in Santa Monica, Calif. to William (Bill) and Cornelia (Connie) York. She graduated from Foothills High School in 1975 and later from Saddleback Community College. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota in 1984 and masters degree at Pacific Oaks College in Pasadena, Calif., in 1986.

fillmorecountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saddleback College#Turkeys#Photography#Gardening#Foothills High School#Pacific Oaks College#Leadership Project#Roots And Wings#Equine Assisted Therapy#The Fiber Wool Festival#Lutheran Church
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

U.S. beach volleyball's Ross, Klineman capture Olympic gold in Tokyo

The A-Team is bringing Olympic gold in women's beach volleyball back to the U.S. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman's beat Australia in two sets at the Tokyo Games on Friday, marking the first time the U.S. has claimed gold since 2012, when powerhouse pair Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor won their third in a row.
Posted by
CNN

Now what? Texas Democrats have a very hard choice to make

(CNN) — On Friday at midnight, the Texas legislature's special session -- the one in which Democrats fled the state in order to keep a stringent voting bill from being passed -- will come to a close. On Saturday at noon, the next special session of the legislature will open.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona president: Keeping Messi was a ‘risky’ investment

MADRID (AP) — Keeping Lionel Messi would be risky for Barcelona and not even the greatest player in the world was worth jeopardizing the club’s future, president Joan Laporta said Friday. Laporta blamed Barcelona’s previous administration for the club’s dire financial situation, which kept it from fitting Messi’s new contract...

Comments / 0

Community Policy