Blaze Pizza Has Good News For Fans Of Its Cheesy Pesto Garlic Bread
What is there not to love about ? With the pleasant blend of crunchy, baked bread and tasty seasonings, it is the perfect side for dipping into sauces or just enjoying on its own. And with Blaze Pizza's Pesto Garlic Cheesy Bread, you get all the flavor of a traditional slice of garlic bread, plus extra cheese and a drizzling of nutty, savory pesto sauce. It has become a popular item with fans of the chain – or at least, with those who could get ahold of the tasty side.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0