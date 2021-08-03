Top Stocks To Buy Today? 4 Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Watch Now

Are These Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Worth Investing In Right Now?. Whether you are a firm believer in the reopening trade or looking to bet on stay-at-home trends, consumer discretionary stocks remain viable. After all, this section of the stock market today is home to a wide array of trending stocks now. This ranges from anywhere between cruise line stocks such as Carnival (NYSE: CCL) to meme stocks such as AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC). At the same time, consumer discretionary names that thrived throughout the pandemic continue to make headlines as well. Take Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) for instance. Both companies reported solid quarters as demand for their tech-based services and wares persist across the board.