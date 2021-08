In other news, Meow Wolf announced the long-awaited opening date of its new Denver location – Sept. 17 – which will go under the name of “Convergence Station.”. Meow Wolf was first established as an arts and entertainment group in 2008, and then blew up on the mainstream in 2016 soon after it opened its “immersive art” installation “House of Eternal Return” in Santa Fe, where one can fall through the proverbial rabbit hole (with an entrance fee) and be transported into an Alice in Wonderland-like world, albeit with more children running around.