A sentiment we've shared in Nintendo Life Towers, and we suspect is also shared by a number of Switch owners, is that Capcom is on a roll. In this calendar year we've had Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection and just recently the brilliant The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. A mix of new titles, sequels, reimaginings and remasters that have all done well. Add Resident Evil Village into that mix and it's been quite a year.