Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Goalie Michael Houser returning to Sabres organization on AHL contract

By Lance Lysowski, The Buffalo News, N.Y.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Aug. 3—Michael Houser is returning to the Buffalo Sabres organization following an unprecedented run with the club last season. Houser, a 28-year-old goaltender, signed one-year, American Hockey League contract with the Sabres and Rochester Americans, sources told The Buffalo News. It's likely Houser will begin the year with the Cincinnati Cyclones, who opted to not participate in the 2020-21 ECHL season.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Dell
Person
Michael Houser
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Dustin Tokarski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Hockey League#Rochester Americans#The Buffalo News#The Cincinnati Cyclones#The Boston Bruins#Dell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
AHL
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Related
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman on their offseason plans: ” is not going to preclude us from doing anything. We have some flexibility. That was a big part of the Duncan Keith trade… We’re going to be able to pursue some players if it works out. We’re also having some trade conversations.”
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Shady New Details Regarding Jack Eichel Trade.

The Buffalo Sabres continue to try to move disgruntled forward Jack Eichel. They're not letting him go for free though obviously and are standing firm of their price of 4 1st round picks or a mix of players, picks and prospects that would be the equivalent. Two teams seem to...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Ducks, Oilers, Sharks, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how many teams are realistically still in the running for Jack Eichel? Could the Edmonton Oilers be thinking about going with another older netminder and adding someone like Anton Khudobin? There are rumors about a Timo Meier trade but how realistic are they? Finally, is there movement on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade?
NHLWKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres sign veteran goalie Craig Anderson to one-year, $750,000 contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres added a goalie with plenty of veteran experience, signing 40-year-old Craig Anderson to a one-year, $750,000 contract. Anderson has played 18 seasons in the NHL, mostly with the Ottawa Senators, totaling 652 games with a 291-252-69 record, a career 2.84 goals against average, and a .913 save percentage.
NHLBuffalo News

Sabres pushing to sign goalie Linus Ullmark; Jake McCabe expected to reach UFA

Don't plan on the Buffalo Sabres being a major player when free agency begins Wednesday. According to CapFriendly.com, the Sabres have $37.95 million in cap space to spend after trading Sam Reinhart to Florida and Rasmus Ristolainen to Philadelphia. Reinhart is headed to the Sabres' Atlantic Division rival in exchange...
NHLWKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres sign defenseman Jimmy Schuldt to one-year, $750,000 contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced on Wednesday that they've signed defenseman Jimmy Schuldt to a one-year, $750,000 contract. Schuldt, 26, played one game with the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2018-19 season. The defenseman played the last two seasons in the American Hockey League, recording 12 goals...
NHLFingerLakes1

Defenseman Mark Pysyk rejoins Sabres on one-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Mark Pysyk to a one-year contract worth $900,000, the team announced Wednesday. Pysyk, 29, was a first-round draft choice by the Sabres (23rd overall) in 2010. He appeared in 125 games with the team spanning four seasons from 2012 to 2016. The 6-foot-1, right-shot...
NHLFingerLakes1

Former Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark signs with Bruins

The Buffalo Sabres will have a new starting goalie next season. Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark has signed with the Atlantic Division rival Boston Bruins. Ullmark, who turns 28 on Saturday, has played 117 games with the Sabres since 2015, with a 50-47-13 record, a 2.78 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.
NHLBuffalo News

Sabres trade Sam Reinhart to Panthers for goalie Devon Levi and a first-round pick

A busy day for General Manager Kevyn Adams and the Buffalo Sabres seemed to be complete late Friday night. The media was gathered on the floor of KeyBank Center awaiting a press conference in which Adams was expected to discuss the trade that sent Rasmus Ristolainen to Philadelphia and the Sabres' selection of two first-round draft choices, most notably defenseman Owen Power with the No. 1 pick.
NHLBuffalo News

Sabres sign bruising winger John Hayden to a one-year contract worth $750,000

With a skilled winger added on Day 1 of free agency, Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams moved swiftly Thursday to add a physical forward to the team's bottom-six. The Sabres announced that winger John Hayden is coming to Buffalo on a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000. If Hayden doesn't make the team out of camp, he can be sent to Rochester without requiring waivers, but he hasn't played in the American Hockey League since 2017-18.
NHLNBC Washington

Sabres Sign Goalie Craig Anderson After His Playoff Heroics With Capitals

Sabres sign G Craig Anderson after playoff heroics with Caps originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Goaltender Craig Anderson has been signed by the Buffalo Sabres after one season in Washington. Anderson’s new deal in Buffalo is worth $750,000 over one year. Capitals fans will remember Anderson for his heroic,...
NHLBuffalo News

Ex-Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe signs 4-year contract with Chicago

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams will have to look at external options to fill the club's need for a veteran defenseman. Defenseman Jake McCabe, a second-round draft choice of the Sabres in 2012, is leaving Buffalo after signing a four-year, $16 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks when free agency opened Wednesday.
NHLFingerLakes1

Sabres, goalie Aaron Dell agree to one-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres have signed goaltender Aaron Dell to a one-year contract worth $750,000, the team announced Wednesday evening. Dell, 32, has played in 114 NHL games, going 49-39-12 with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He began his career with the San Jose Sharks, appearing in...
NHLbuffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres re-sign Drake Caggiula to one-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed winger Drake Caggiula, who enjoyed regular duty on the fourth line late last season, to a one-year, $750,000 contract, the team announced tonight. Caggiula, 27, could’ve become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday. He recorded two goals and three points in 11 games after the Sabres...
NHLbuffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres have unique goalie prospect in Team Canada star Devon Levi

On his bedroom door, Buffalo Sabres goalie prospect Devon Levi has a small whiteboard he writes two numbers on every morning. On Monday, the board read 39 – the number of days remaining in his summer training – and 69 – the number of days until the Northeastern Huskies’ 2021-22 season opener.

Comments / 0

Community Policy