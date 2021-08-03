Goalie Michael Houser returning to Sabres organization on AHL contract
Aug. 3—Michael Houser is returning to the Buffalo Sabres organization following an unprecedented run with the club last season. Houser, a 28-year-old goaltender, signed one-year, American Hockey League contract with the Sabres and Rochester Americans, sources told The Buffalo News. It's likely Houser will begin the year with the Cincinnati Cyclones, who opted to not participate in the 2020-21 ECHL season.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
