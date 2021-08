VR studio Vertigo Games announced this past week that they have acquired the VR development studio Force Field. While the finer details of the deal weren't revealed, we do know the two have entered into an agreement where Vertigo will acquire 100% percent of the company's shares for an undisclosed amount. Apparently after that, business will remain normal as the Force Field team will continue its operations as they always have, just now under the new name of Vertigo Studios Amsterdam. It's nice to know that no one is getting laid off or downgraded and they can continue with their plans for current games uninterrupted. We have a couple of quotes about the deal below from both parties and we wait to see what kind of impact that ownership change will have down the road.