Students head back to school

First photo: Students line the halls of St. Anthony School on the first day back to class on Monday. Students across Hawaii are returning to daily in-person classes this week as the state Department of Education pushes for kids to get back on track academically. Some private schools like St. Anthony have been back to in-person classes since the beginning of last school year, while public schools brought back students during the second half of the year. St. Anthony said it is sanitizing, social distancing and taking temperatures upon arrival. All students must wear masks while on campus and can only take them off while actively eating, drinking or participating in outdoor athletic activities.