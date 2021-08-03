Cancel
Sutton’s opening two home fixtures moved following pitch delay

Cover picture for the articleSutton’s first two home games in Sky Bet League Two have been amended following a delay in the installation of a new grass pitch, the EFL has announced. Bad weather has hampered the process of replacing the artificial surface at the National League champions’ Gander Green Lane home and as a result, their fixture against Salford on Saturday, August 14 has been reversed and will instead take place at the Peninsula Stadium.

