Mrs. Betty Jo Esford, age 89, of Cleveland, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021. Betty was born in Cleveland to the late Chester Evans Dorsey and Wilma Glass Dorsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Robert Esford, Sr; daughters, Sharon Archer and Patsy Head; grandson, Chris Hulsey; granddaughter, Sherry Oliver; and siblings, Louise Savage, Earl Dorsey, Unzell Palmer, and Edsel Dorsey. Betty was a member of Skitts Mountain Baptist Church.

