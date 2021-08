Imagine getting day spa treatments from the privacy of your own home. When one of the best foot massagers enters your life, that’s what you get—home luxury. These wonderful toe ticklers work out kinks, sore spots, and tension. Some models mimic shiatsu, an ancient massage therapy from Japan that uses pressure and kneading to stimulate the feet. What’s more, it may encase your feet and ankles and work over everything from the toes to the calves. Some massagers add heat into the mix, too. Take a break and read on to get the lowdown on the best foot massagers and their many benefits.