Be Smart with Your Eagle Express

Eagle Express is like a reloadable debit card, but on your student ID. You can use it at all on-campus restaurants, the Gus Mart, the University Store, the Tech Store, printing services, and any other services on any of our GS campuses. One of the cool things about Eagle Express is that you can use it not only on-campus, but at many off-campus locations. Need to buy groceries? Hit up Food Lion with your card. Friends want to go out for dinner? Or is it time for an oil change? You don’t have to worry about spending the little bit of cash you have on you. Be smart with it and it can go a long way. Here’s a list of all the places you can use your Eagle Express: