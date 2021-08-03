Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Benchmarks Mixed as Slew of Economic Data Rolls In

By Laura McCandless
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are mixed at midday, as investors eye delta variant Covid-19 trends, as well as the stabilizing 10-year Treasury yield, which was still below 1.2% at last check. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up over 196 points this afternoon, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is sporting solid gains, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) sits firmly in the red. In other news, household debt increased 2.1%, or $313 billion, in the second quarter -- its fastest growth since 2007. Meanwhile, despite the general supply shortage, U.S. factory orders jumped 1.5% in June, while nondurable goods rose 2.1%.

www.schaeffersresearch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Data#Bp#Benchmarks Mixed#Treasury#Dji#Ixic#Bp#Nvda#Ta#Nvidia Corp Lrb Nasdaq#J P Morgan Securities#Bofa Global Research#Travelcenters Of America#Nasdaq#Clear Secure Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksBenzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Jobless Claims Data

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones tumbled more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) and Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI). The Challenger job-cut report...
StocksStreet.Com

Stock Market Slides as ADP Shows Softer July Job Creation Ahead of Payroll Report

U.S. employers added fewer-than-expected jobs into the economy last month, according to a private sector reading from payroll services provider ADP, suggesting an uneven recovery as pandemic concerns and supply chain disruptions hold back labor market gains. Payroll processing group ADP said in its National Employment Report, which it compiles...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Up, Investors Await U.S Economic Data

Investing.com – Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia. While receiving a boost from a weakening dollar, the yellow metal was stuck in a narrow range as investors await the latest U.S. jobs data. Gold futures inched up 0.09% to $1,815.80 by 12:49 AM ET (4:49 AM GMT). The...
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Climbs Amid Optimism on Infrastructure Bill, Jobs Data

Investing.com – The S&P 500 climbed Wednesday, recovering from weakness a day earlier as investors continued to bid up the cyclical sector ahead of the monthly jobs report due Friday. The S&P 500 added 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.57%, or 197 points. and the Nasdaq was up...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Down, Near Recent Lows Ahead of U.S. Economic Data

Investing.com – The dollar was down, remaining near recent lows on Wednesday morning in Asia. Better-than-expected employment data in New Zealand raised expectations for interest rate hikes, while U.S. jobs data due throughout the week could indicate the U.S. Federal Reserve’s timetable for the same. The U.S. Dollar Index that...
StocksNBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

U.S. stock futures were steady ahead of Friday's release of the government's July employment report. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.25% in early trading. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Thursday closed at record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 271 points, or 0.8%, to about 80 points away from last month's record close. The three stock benchmarks were all tracking for their second positive week in the past three.
StocksStreetInsider.com

S&P 500, Dow touch fresh peaks as solid jobs data boosts cyclicals

(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes scaled record highs on Friday as shares in economy-linked sectors jumped following a solid rise in jobs in July, helping allay fears of the Delta variant impacting a nascent economic recovery. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month, a Labor...
Stocksinvesting.com

Markets mixed as Wall Street waits on corporate, economic data

BOSTON (Reuters) -U.S. stocks, 10-year Treasurys and oil prices were mixed ahead of corporate earnings and economic growth signals that investors hope will clarify the investment outlook. Wall Street's main indexes fell slightly Tuesday morning after initially posting gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.97 points, or 0.15%, to...
StocksBenzinga

Microvast Sees High WallStreetBets Interest As Stock Surges 20% — Robinhood, AMD, AMC, MicroVision Other Top Trends

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Thursday night, while Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Online brokerage Robinhood Markets is seeing the highest interest...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

US jobs report for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect nonfarm payrolls rising 900,000 in July following a better-than-expected rise of 850,000 in the previous month. The unemployment rate is expected to decline to 5.7% from 5.9%. Data on wholesale inventories for June will be...
StocksFOXBusiness

Dow Jones, S&P hit record highs after strong jobs report

U.S. stock indexes climbed to record highs after the July jobs report blew past expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158 points, or 0.45%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.21% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.16%. The early gains propelled both the Dow and the S&P to all-time intraday highs while the Nasdaq hovered just below its own peak.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Lower; U.S. Economic Recovery Key

Investing.com -- The dollar edged lower Tuesday in tight trading ranges, with traders reluctant to take strong positions ahead of the release of key U.S. employment data at the end of the week. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...
StocksInternational Business Times

Stocks Mixed, Dollar Up On Upbeat US Jobs Data

Stock markets were mixed and the dollar rose on Friday as investors weighed an upbeat US jobs report against concerns that the Federal Reserve could wind down its stimulus sooner than expected to prevent the economy from overheating. The dollar strengthened after government data showed the US economy added 943,000...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wall St rises as jobless claims fall; Cigna weighs on healthcare stocks

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Thursday after data showed fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, while a decline in shares of health insurer Cigna dragged healthcare stocks lower. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 14,000 to 385,000 in the week ended July 31, while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy