Benchmarks Mixed as Slew of Economic Data Rolls In

Stocks are mixed at midday, as investors eye delta variant Covid-19 trends, as well as the stabilizing 10-year Treasury yield, which was still below 1.2% at last check. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up over 196 points this afternoon, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is sporting solid gains, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) sits firmly in the red. In other news, household debt increased 2.1%, or $313 billion, in the second quarter -- its fastest growth since 2007. Meanwhile, despite the general supply shortage, U.S. factory orders jumped 1.5% in June, while nondurable goods rose 2.1%.