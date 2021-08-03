Call Traders Circle CAKE Days After Earnings
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant and distributor of cheesecakes. CAKE currently owns and operates 301 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection within their Fox Restaurant Concepts business. In addition, CAKE's bakery division operates two facilities that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for their restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. At last check, the restaurant giant was trading down 5.6% at $42.61.www.schaeffersresearch.com
