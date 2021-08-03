Cancel
Bob Odenkirk's 'small' heart attack? Doctors say they're a big deal

When actor Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of "Better Call Saul" last week in New Mexico, fans held their breath – and obsessively checked for updates on social media – until word came that he was expected to be OK. "I had a small heart attack," he tweeted on...

Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Last week, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Oak Ridge, TNOak Ridger

Silent heart attacks

Almost half of all heart attacks occur with few or no symptoms and are effectively silent. This often leads to missed medical management such as taking a statin, beta blocker, or baby aspirin and the continuation of unhealthy lifestyle habits that contributed to vascular disease. Ten years after such an...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Be Developing Heart Disease, Doctors Say

We all know the classic symptom of heart disease—chest pain. But a serious disorder like heart trouble can also show up with symptoms that are unusual, slight, or ambiguous. These are seven sneaky signs of heart disease that experts say should have you on red alert, including precisely what kind of chest discomfort you should look out for. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

10 Signs of Heart Trouble Usually Ignored by Women

Oftentimes, the symptoms of a heart attack—especially for a woman—are much more subtle than what you see on TV. "Although men and women can experience chest pressure that feels like an elephant sitting across the chest, women can experience a heart attack without chest pressure," Nieca Goldberg, M.D., medical director for the Joan H. Tisch Center for Women's Health at NYU's Langone Medical Center and an American Heart Association volunteer, tells the American Heart Association. Read on to learn about the 10 most common signs often ignored by women suffering a heart attack—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Heart Disease Risks You Didn't Know About, Say Doctors

Eat right, get regular exercise, avoid tobacco, limit alcohol—by now, you're probably familiar with the keys to preventing heart disease. But recent studies have highlighted some other, lesser-known behaviors and situations that can be just as harmful to your heart as subsisting on Big Macs and puffing away on a pack a day. Chances are, you haven't heard about them—until now. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

71 Percent of Women Notice This a Month Before a Heart Attack, Study Says

You may think all heart attacks come with chest pain or discomfort in your left arm, but over the years, research has shown that what Hollywood shows you when it comes to a heart attack may not be close to reality. Studies have found that not only are these symptoms not hallmarks for all patients, but women experience different heart attack symptoms than men. And in many cases, red flags can crop up weeks before the actual cardiac event, if you know what to look for. Landmark research from the American Heart Association (AHA) on heart attacks among women found that 95 percent of them develop new symptoms a month prior to the event that go away after their heart attack, and 71 percent share the same subtle symptom. Read on to find out what it is.
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

Pneumonia carries a heart attack risk aspirin can lower

After a year-and-a-half of worrying about COVID-19, it might almost be a relief to catch a summer cold!. But let’s keep things in perspective — summer colds are no fun. The cold you catch now will probably last longer than the one you caught during the winter. It can also lead to more serious respiratory ailments like pneumonia.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Everyday Habits That May Lead to Heart Attack, According to Science

A heart attack, aka myocardial infarction, happens when a part of the heart muscle doesn't get enough blood, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "The more time that passes without treatment to restore blood flow, the greater the damage to the heart muscle," they explain. There are a number of risk factors for heart attack, some of them—including age and family history—out of your control. However, there are a number of everyday habits that can ultimately lead to the potentially deadly event. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This With Your Hands, It Could Be an Early Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease that affects both the immune and nervous systems, often in unpredictable ways. Because the course of the illness is so variable, many people experience different early signs, but it's important to be aware of all of them. Detecting symptoms of MS early can help you get specialized care sooner, which can delay the progression of the disease. With that in mind, experts say there's one thing that can happen to your hands that might be a sign of MS. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
CancerPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Fingers or Toes, Have Your Lungs Checked

Amid the pandemic, millions of Americans have seen firsthand the devastating effects of serious lung conditions. And while the CDC says that the COVID crisis alone has caused over 2.3 million hospitalizations in the U.S. to date, an additional 37 million Americans live with a chronic lung condition, according to the American Lung Association.
Healthdynamotheory.com

10 Foods Naturally Clear Your Arteries and Protect You from Heart Attacks

Heart issues are the main reason for deaths in a lot of countries. A significant hazard calculates for both heart assault, and stroke is stopped up veins, which can intrude on bloodstream all through the body. Stress, the absence of development, and particularly unfortunate eating are all supporters of uplifted rates of heart assault. In any case, rolling out a couple of little improvements to your diet regimen can radically bring down your hazard.

