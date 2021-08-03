Frozen pizza business Jane's Dough Foods growing for Donatos offshoot

For some of us, a frozen pizza dinner doesn't come with a whole lot of comparison shopping or taste-testing. After all, the reason we're eating frozen pizza in the first place is probably because it's a cheap shortcut. Maybe there wasn't time to make something better (like a fresh homemade pizza), or because it's been a long, aggravating day and picking up a skillet or a chef's knife is the very last thing you feel like doing. Or because there's hungry kids, roommates, or friends in the house that we need to feed fast. So we grab that icy box from the freezer, and in about 15 minutes it's ready. If that frozen pizza tastes more like a sheet of cardboard than real food, well at least no one is hangry anymore.