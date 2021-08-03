Paragliding to Save the Monarch Butterfly

Many birders have a strong secondary interest in butterflies. This is understandable, considering that butterflies are found in the company of birds, are equally colorful and are often mistaken as birds. There are roughly the same number of species of butterflies north of the Mexican border (750) as there are birds (900), although worldwide butterflies outnumber birds about 17,500 to 10,000. Remarkably, only one of these 17,500 species does a roundtrip migration. In comparison, about 5,000 bird species migrate. That singularly incredible butterfly species is the Monarch, well-known to everyone in the U.S. and Canada. Unable to survive the winter weather of Canada and the northern U.S., apart from a relatively small group that winters in Pacific Grove, California, they migrate by the tens of millions to Mexico. In Arizona, most of our tagged Monarchs wind up in Mexico. If you look for Monarchs in Arizona, don’t confuse them with our common Queen Butterflies, which are smaller than Monarchs and lack the bold black wing stripes found on Monarchs.