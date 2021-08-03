Cancel
Paragliding to Save the Monarch Butterfly

By Tiona Eversole
adventurepro.us
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by the migration path of the monarch butterfly, paraglider and filmmaker Benjamin Jordan sets out from Mexico to Canada to bring awareness to this endangered species. Benjamin Jordan recalled the monarch butterfly of his youth. Growing up in eastern Canada, these butterflies known for their vibrant orange and black wings were a common sight: “If you told me to draw a butterfly, I would draw you a Monarch butterfly,” he said. “You see them all over the place.”

