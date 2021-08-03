Supreme Court To Decide If International Commercial Arbitrations Are ‘Foreign or International Tribunals’ to Whom U.S. Federal Courts Can Provide Discovery Assistance
One of the first arguments in the U.S. Supreme Court’s October 2021 Term will be in Servotronics v. Rolls-Royce PLC, No. 20-794, which asks the court to resolve a circuit split over the role, if any, that federal courts should play in facilitating discovery in foreign arbitrations. In what looks like a simple matter of statutory interpretation—defining the term “tribunal”—the case may shed new light on how the current court approaches traditional interpretive tools.www.law.com
