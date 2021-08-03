Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Bored of Bingeing Box Sets? 8 Alternatives to Watching Netflix

By Simona Tolcheva
makeuseof.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all love finding a new show and binging all of it in one go, or devoting our free time to movie marathons. And that's cool to do from time to time. But filling all of your free time with Netflix is not a good idea. Often, once the credits roll, you've got no clue how much time you wasted stuck in front of a screen. Time that you could have better spent doing other leisurely things.

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bingeing#Binging#Photography#Exercise#Audiobook Services#Coloring Painting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & Videoshot967fm.com

Get Paid To Watch Netflix and Amazon

Do you enjoy watching Stranger Things, Manifest and The Crown on Netfix, or The Boys on Amazon Prime? If you said yes, then you are going to want to apply for this job. EduBirdie is looking to hire 20 people to become Smart Watchers. According to EduBirdie, “…study is ineffective without res, and the most popular rest nowadays is Netflix and chill. We decided to combine business with pleasure and explore which of the modern Netflix and Amazon Prime TV series motivate people to study the most.” The luck smart Watcher selected will be determining and evaluating which series motivates them the most and helps them perceive information better.
TV & Videospurewow.com

Netflix Has a New #1 Show That Is Certifiably Binge-Worthy

Calling all sports fans! Netflix has a new number one show that is sure to become everyone's next obsession (if it isn't already). Although All American has aired for three seasons on the CW, the latest episodes were just uploaded to the streaming site. Soon after, the show quickly jumped up to the top spot, where it now sits above major hits like Virgin River and Manifest.
Behind Viral VideosFANGORIA

Watch The Trailer For New Netflix Horror: THE SWARM

In director Just Philippot's upcoming Netflix horror movie, The Swarm (La nuée), a frustrated locust breeder and single mother can't seem to get her locusts to reproduce. That is until a chance accident leads her to discover these insects have a taste for blood. It's like a swarm of millions of mini Audrey IIs, but at the very least it's for a good cause, right? The locust breeder is trying to use the locusts to save her farm, her family and to solve an impending food shortage problem. Judging from this trailer we are more than a little worried the tables turn, and not in favor of humans. The Swarm will be swarming to Netflix August 6.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Is The Pursuit of Love on Netflix? Where to watch the show online

If you’re a fan of period dramas, then you’ll want to check out Lily James and Emily Beecham’s new show, The Pursuit of Love. This three-part series, which is set in the period between the world wars that ravaged the globe, is a story about love that includes romcom like situations. But, it’s also about two cousins coming into their own as women as they fall in and out of love with the world around them and the men they meet.
TV & Videoshot967.fm

Ready, Set, Binge! New titles available to stream this weekend!

Resort to Love: This rom-com featuring Christina Milian and SNL‘s Jay Pharoah follows a young aspiring singer who jets off to a beautiful resort to help find herself after a breakup. However, what she finds is her ex-fiancé and his new bride. Outer Banks (Season 2): Picking up right where...
TV & VideosPosted by
KISS 104.1

The Most Watched Netflix Movies Ever

During their quarterly earnings report, Netflix revealed which of their recent movies had made the biggest impact on their audience. As it turns out, two of spring 2021’s films became among the most-watched titles in Netflix’s history. They were Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie, and Fatherhood, the parenting dramedy starring Kevin Hart. They’re now the eighth and tenth most-watched Netflix original movies in history, respectively.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Netflix to Require Vaccinations on Set: Report

Netflix will require those who work on set in the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Deadline reports. The company has thus become the first major Hollywood studio to mandate immunization from actors and those who work with them, which the studio internally refers to as “Zone A” workers. Sean Penn told producers of the Netflix show Gaslit that he will refuse to return to the set until everyone is vaccinated. The United States, and in particular Los Angeles, which is home to Netflix’s production headquarters, is struggling to contain the more contagious delta variant as vaccination rates sag.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Popular Science

Worried your Netflix binge is killing the planet? You can chill—for now.

For about as long as the internet has existed, there have been questions about how much energy our online surfing actually takes up. With climate change now pounding on our front doors, these questions have spiraled into studies that have found that our Netflix habits and increased Zoom time might add to our carbon footprints. But several experts have argued that the greenhouse gas ramifications of a person’s internet use is more complicated than that.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix Original Horror Movies You Need To Watch

“Awake”, starring Gina Rodriguez, imagine a world in which a global event erases humanity’s ability to sleep, and is one of the newest horror movies with which Netflix hopes to dominate the genre. The streaming platform has revealed some surprises when it comes to horror movies with hits like Bird...
TV Showslifewire.com

How Many People Can Watch Netflix at Once?

This article explains profile limits on Netflix, plus covers how to watch Netflix on multiple devices, how to share Netflix with your family, and ways to work with the Netflix screen limit. How Many Profiles Can You Have on Netflix?. A profile on Netflix allows a different member of your...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Primetimer

In defense of "speed-watching" Netflix

Netflix's speed-watching feature was initially met with pushback from the creative community outraged that viewers would be able to watch in a way their content wasn't intended. "Don't f*ck with our timing," tweeted Judd Apatow. "But I have very much welcomed the feature into my relatively able-bodied life," says Nicholas Quah. "Indeed, it has turned me into what could be called a 'speed-watcher,' and though I feel self-conscious about having become this sort of person, I’m also in a better place for it. I suspect this admission may be reprehensible to you. Totally, I get it. That said, I’m not arguing that everybody should be speed-watching for leisure. This certainly isn’t me presenting my preferences as a moral stance on behalf of some extreme consumer-empowerment ideology. I’m empathetic to artists who feel annoyed that their work is being experienced in ways that don’t fit their original intention. Indeed, I feel similar things when a reader tells me they mostly skim my podcast columns because they’re too long. (How dare you?) What I am saying is that speed-watching has helped me navigate a very specific problem. Let me explain. People often say there are too many podcasts; that’s supposedly a defining problem for the medium. This is a boring person’s interpretation of an interesting opinion. The same protest can be made about any other well of culture: There are too many TV shows, too many films, too many books, too many video games, too many musicians, too many sports, too many blog posts, and so on. Such abundance can be overwhelming, but it’s a wonderful thing. It means lots of people are making stuff, and there’s lots of stuff for all sorts of people, which, in the aggregate, is generally a better situation than not. When that abundance does become debilitating is when you have the specific compulsion I have, which is a sweaty, hobbling desire to take in as many TV shows, films, books, podcasts, news stories, sub-Reddits, subcultures, live sporting events, and other things as I possibly can — while trying not to neglect the basics, like loved ones, job responsibilities, and hunger. Consider it a kind of bizarro FOMO but for cultural life. I wouldn’t say it’s the healthiest thing to have, nor would I argue it necessarily translates to a particularly strong grasp of those cultural objects. But that’s how my brain is wired, unfortunately." He adds: "If there has been a fundamental change in my relationship with Netflix — which so far is the only service to offer accelerated playback aside from YouTube TV — it’s that I have become far more likely to try new things these days. Most of what I speed-watch — typically at 1.25x speed — are shows that some would call trash, although I detest the word. (And to the extent that I use that word, I’m pro-trash; I think there’s value in it.) The sci-fi series Manifest was certainly not a good piece of television, but I was interested in the premise — a great candidate for a speed-watch. I have been more willing to dip into an ungodly number of generic Netflix docuseries and, through those excursions, have been able to discover a few I genuinely enjoyed. This may be a heretical thing to say, but I speed-watch a lot of anime. Ditto for certain types of reality television (though, as a big fan of the genre, I keep most of them at 1x to savor the drama)."
TV SeriesRottentomatoes.com

The Ultimate Binge Guide: 296 Must-See Shows that Changed the Way We Watch TV

PRE-ORDER YOUR COPY OF THE ULTIMATE BINGE GUIDE NOW!. So… much… damn… TV. Where… do… I… even… start? Ugh, fine… I guess I’ll just re-watch The Office again. Call it the Golden Age of Television, the era of Peak TV, or any other grandiose-sounding thing, it is a moment of intense delight for the TV fan – all those awesome shows – but also, frequently, intense struggle. Because, well: all those awesome shows!
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Best Netflix Original Series To Watch Right Now

Netflix took the world by storm over the past decade and for many movie and tv watchers, it has become their go-to service. The popularity of Netflix has come from multiple components, but a big part is the extensive line of original content that the platform is producing and releasing exclusively to its users. In 2013, Netflix begun work prepping to produce their own series and began releasing content later that year. The first big programming hit came with House of Cards, but now there is plenty of content to binge through available at your fingertips.
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

Mimi 2021: Watch Online For FREE! Netflix Movie

Kriti Sanon’s latest comedy-drama movie, Mimi, which was expecting theatrical release was eventually delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation. As the movie has been leaked online by a bunch of notorious pirates, many have already taken to the internet to watch the movie online for FREE!. Starring as...
TV Seriestheyoungfolks.com

Looking for something to watch? Check out these 5 binge-worthy Netflix shows

We all know that feeling of watching a show and binge-watching episode after episode. Here, I compiled a list of five binge-worthy Netflix originals streaming on the platform. All the way from teen dramas to mysteries to reality shows, I have you covered. While shows like Never Have I Ever and Emily in Paris warmed my heart, others like the French mystery Lupin made questions stir in my mind. However, at the end, all of these shows left me wanting more.
TV & Videosservedaily.com

Sweet Tooth is a Netflix show definitely worth watching

Have you ever been at a loss about what to watch on Netflix? You know, that rabbit hole in which you spend an hour looking for something good—or at least mildly interesting—to watch, only to fall asleep in the process of searching. Been there, done that. Sometimes, recommendations from friends...
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Best Sky Box Set TV Shows to Binge-Watch Tonight

A Library Of The Best And Critically Acclaimed Shows On Sky. There is so much content to watch that deciding which series, movies to watch or worth your time sometimes becomes very challenging. And this is where Sky Box sets come in. The OTT powerhouses like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu video provides a plethora of binge-worthy shows.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Best Amazon Prime Original Shows To Binge Watch Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When it comes to Amazon, they’ve been turning out hit after hit with some amazing shows. While you can spend your days watching the best movies on Amazon Prime, why not check out some of the best Amazon Prime original TV shows to watch right now?

Comments / 0

Community Policy