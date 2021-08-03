2022 Toyota Tundra Could Go Hybrid
Just a couple of days ago, Toyota USA released a video on YouTube explaining how a diesel engine works, which we thought was a little odd. Why would Toyota release a video on diesels when nothing in its current lineup is powered by such an engine? The timing is interesting too because this video comes as the automaker has begun releasing teasers for the new Toyota Tundra's features, some of which are new and some of which are old. This had us thinking that a diesel engine may be coming to the Tundra, but thanks to new rumors from Japan, there may be more than one surprise where a Toyota diesel is concerned.carbuzz.com
Comments / 0