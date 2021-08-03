2022 Toyota Tundra Could Go Hybrid

Toyota has finally started to build exciting vehicles of late, with the most recent versions of the GR 86 and Supra proving to be just what the doctor ordered for a bit of fun on the asphalt. The automaker is also working to make off-roaders more interesting, but while all this is going on, Toyota hasn't forgotten about its family cars and SUVs. The Toyota Highlander is one of these family vehicles, and it's already quite an impressive machine, but as large as it is, perhaps it ought to be even bigger. According to a new forecast report from the company, Toyota plans to build a more spacious version of the SUV called the Grand Highlander.