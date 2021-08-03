Awful transaction and timing: AT&T finally ditches DirecTV

DIRECTV becomes a standalone video business following an agreement between AT&T and TPG. DIRECTV announced that AT&T and TPG have closed on the previously announced agreement to establish DIRECTV as a separate video company. Under this new company, DIRECTV owns and operates the former AT&T U.S. and Puerto Rico video business unit consisting of satellite, streaming and IP video services. The new structure allows for greater focus, flexibility and resources to best position the business to succeed in the long term as well as deliver on a commitment to current and future customers, employees and shareholders.