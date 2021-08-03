Cancel
Awful transaction and timing: AT&T finally ditches DirecTV

By Jon Brodkin
Ars Technica
 3 days ago

AT&T has completed its spinoff of DirecTV after six years of mismanagement in which nearly 10 million customers ditched the company's pay-TV services. AT&T bought DirecTV for $49 billion ($67 billion including debt) in July 2015 even though DirecTV and other traditional TV services were already losing subscribers in the face of competition from online streaming. Customer losses were inevitable but DirecTV's losses under AT&T ownership went far beyond anything experienced by other major TV providers.

arstechnica.com

Randall Stephenson
