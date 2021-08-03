Director of South Bend Community Police Review Board says he won’t step down
The director of South Bend’s Community Police Review Board will not be stepping down despite calls from the city’s mayor to do so. Josh Reynolds is a former police officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. During his time with IMPD, he was suspended seven times, which is too many for Mayor James Mueller. When the information about his suspensions came to light, Mueller called for Reynolds to step down from the review board.www.953mnc.com
