Retire On Silver In Your Golden Years

Hecla Mining has raised its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NYSE HL traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 91,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,528,782. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.