Real estate investor ramps up Northwest focus with Oakland office expansion

Venture-backed scooter startup Skip Transport Inc., an early leader among the wave of micromobility startups that emerged in San Francisco, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The company reports between $10 million and $50 million in liabilities and between $50 million and $100 million in assets, which do not include property, per the petition filed Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California. The petition was signed by Mohit Wadhera, listed as the company’s former chief technology officer.