Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Real estate investor ramps up Northwest focus with Oakland office expansion

By Laura Waxmann
Posted by 
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recruiting experienced talent in the logistics space is tough, and interest in industrial assets has only been accelerated by the pandemic.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
795
Followers
2K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Oakland, CA
Business
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investor#Logistics#Pandemic#Northwest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Real EstatePosted by
San Francisco Business Times

Real estate Leads - July 30, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

Power Play

The story behind the man remaking an old S.F. industrial site. Associate Capital Partner Enrique Landa, the developer of the Power Station, poses for a portrait in former power plant Station A, on Thursday, July 15, 2021 in the Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco, California. The ruin of the Station A building will be transformed by architects Herzog & De Meuron into a 450,000 sq office building.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

Venture-backed scooter startup and early S.F. micromobility leader files for Ch. 7

Venture-backed scooter startup Skip Transport Inc., an early leader among the wave of micromobility startups that emerged in San Francisco, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The company reports between $10 million and $50 million in liabilities and between $50 million and $100 million in assets, which do not include property, per the petition filed Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California. The petition was signed by Mohit Wadhera, listed as the company’s former chief technology officer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy