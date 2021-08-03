Cancel
New York City, NY

Coronavirus: NYC to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining and gyms

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for anyone wanting to dine indoors or work out in a gym on Tuesday.

The mandate “Key to NYC Pass,” will start in mid-August and will be phased to full effect by Sept. 13, according to NBC News. The program will also apply to other indoor activities like performances, according to the New York Times.

This is the first major city in the United States to impose such restrictions.

The policy requires people to show that they have had at least one dose of a vaccine. Vaccination cards will be accepted as proof of inoculation, according to The Associated Press.

In July, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all state employees are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or to submit to weekly testing.

On Monday Gov. Cuomo announced that employees of the city’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will also be required to be vaccinated or to be tested weekly.

About 66% of adults in New York City are fully vaccinated, according to official data obtained by AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

#Gyms#Nbc News#The New York Times#Covid#The Associated Press#Nygovcuomo#Ap#Cox Media Group
