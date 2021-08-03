Cancel
Oil falls in volatile session on concerns over COVID spread

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON – Oil fell on Tuesday in volatile trade as concern over rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant weighed on prices while expectations of a lower U.S. inventories lent some support. Benchmark Brent crude oil futures fell $1.22, or 1.7%, to $71.67 a barrel by 1236 GMT. U.S. West...

