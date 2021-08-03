Oil falls in volatile session on concerns over COVID spread

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has done very little during the trading session on Thursday as the market looks as if it is trying to find some type of footing after a major sell off. The last three previous sessions had been negative, and quite frankly this is a market that continues to see a lot of support underneath, but if we were to break down below the hammer from a couple of weeks ago, this market falls apart. On the other hand, if we turn around a break above the $70 level, then it is likely that we will go to the upside. In general, there is the whole demand/growth equation causing headaches.