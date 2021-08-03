City of West Fargo to implement Drought Response Plan Phase 2 Measures
(West Fargo, ND) -- Due to the region’s drought conditions, the City of West Fargo will implement City of Fargo drought response measures according to the water supply agreement between the cities. The measures of Advisory Phase 2 of the drought response plan are effective Tuesday in West Fargo. The Advisory Phase begins at the early signs of developing drought conditions and reduces water use by 5 to 10%.www.am1100theflag.com
