1.5 million unemployment refunds are coming. Here's the latest on the IRS timeline

By Oscar Gonzalez
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news, taxpayers. Last week, the tax agency announced it's disbursing another round of 1.5 million total refunds through direct deposit and by paper check. Some are reporting on social media that they've received IRS updates on their tax transcripts with pending refund dates in late July and early August. But many other taxpayers say they're still waiting for their money, or even a sign that it's coming.

