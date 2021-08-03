1.5 million unemployment refunds are coming. Here's the latest on the IRS timeline

This year's expanded child tax credit comes with more money earlier than usual. It's a sweet surprise for eligible families. For instance, each child under age 6 now qualifies for up to $3,600 instead of $2,000. And now parents are getting the first half of the credit through advance monthly installments from July to December. They'll have the option to opt out now to receive the full credit when filing taxes in 2022. But how will these advance monthly payments this year affect next year's taxes? Does accepting the money now mean you'll get less on next year's tax return? Or even worse, will you have to repay the IRS?