Hector Van Hooft told Rosemary Thigpen to wait for him in his apartment while he “made a few arrangements” with Gonzales Goldberg, the building’s superintendent. Gonzales had a moral code as porous as coral, but it clung to a rock-solid work ethic, making him something of an enigma. He had a pock-marked face, a bushy mustache, curly silver hair, sad eyes, and he kept 1582 Chestnut Avenue in tiptop condition. The hall floors and stairs were always washed and waxed. The lock and buzzer on the lobby door were never broken. The intercom system worked. And complaints about plumbing, heating, malfunctioning air conditioners, etc., were taken care of within hours of being reported.