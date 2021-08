Spring record: 6-0 Strengths: It would be hard to find a better receiver and playmaker in the area than La Serna senior Jake George, who has been dominant since his sophomore season. The big question this season is who will be throwing the ball to him? La Serna coach Andy George has quite a battle at QB between junior Jake Long and sophomore CJ Ceron. No doubt, whoever wins the starting job, the Lancers’ offense will be one of the best around again. Look for offensive coordinator John Caballero to be dialing up some more creative ways to get a lot of production out of that combination. La Serna has always produced a powerful running game and look for running back Owen Long to shoulder a lot of the weight.