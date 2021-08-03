Cancel
MLB

Giants' Jarlin Garcia: Collects third win

 3 days ago

Garcia (3-2) allowed a hit over two scoreless innings to earn the extra-inning win over Arizona on Monday. Both Jake McGee and Tyler Rogers had been leaned on heavily in the last few days, so Garcia took the mound with the game tied at 8-8 in the ninth inning. After he got the job done in his first inning of work, San Francisco pulled ahead in the 10th before the southpaw added another scoreless inning to complete the win. Since the start of July, he's allowed just one run on five hits and a walk with 14 strikeouts in 13.1 innings. Garcia owns a 2.70 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 46:12 K:BB across 40 innings, which has made him a high-leverage option for manager Gabe Kapler.

