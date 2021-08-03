Tillis repudiates naysayers, urges all North Carolinians to get vaccinated
North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis has made his share of unhelpful comments over the past 18 or so months when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, but yesterday to his credit, the senator — who himself contracted the virus last year and has announced recently that he was dealing with prostate cancer — issued a fine and important statement that one hopes conservative vaccine skeptics around the state will heed.pulse.ncpolicywatch.org
