11 Trailblazing LGBTQ+ Rappers You Should Be Streaming Right Now
For decades, hip-hop has been known for having very little LGBTQ+ representation and containing homophobic artists like DaBaby. But in recent years, LGBTQ+ rappers have been slowly, but surely, changing hip-hop through their music and activism. The success of artists like Lil Nas X comes after years of many LGBTQ+ rappers struggling to be taken as serious equals next to their cis and straight counterparts. To celebrate the contributions of these trailblazers, we're taking a look at a couple of LGBTQ+ rappers — past and present — who have changed the genre and are actively trying to make it more inclusive.www.popsugar.com
