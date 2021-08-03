Cancel
11 Trailblazing LGBTQ+ Rappers You Should Be Streaming Right Now

By Chris Malone
PopSugar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, hip-hop has been known for having very little LGBTQ+ representation and containing homophobic artists like DaBaby. But in recent years, LGBTQ+ rappers have been slowly, but surely, changing hip-hop through their music and activism. The success of artists like Lil Nas X comes after years of many LGBTQ+ rappers struggling to be taken as serious equals next to their cis and straight counterparts. To celebrate the contributions of these trailblazers, we're taking a look at a couple of LGBTQ+ rappers — past and present — who have changed the genre and are actively trying to make it more inclusive.

