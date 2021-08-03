OLOL mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees; BRG requiring vaccine or training

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Baton Rouge area hospitals announced Tuesday they are requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The CEO of Baton Rouge General (BRG) told employees in an email they would be required to either get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 30 or undergo quarterly training and practice other safety measures. BRG employees who do not get vaccinated will be required to continue to wear masks even after the governor’s statewide indoor mask mandate was lifted.