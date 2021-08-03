Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

OLOL mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees; BRG requiring vaccine or training

By WAFB Staff
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Baton Rouge area hospitals announced Tuesday they are requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The CEO of Baton Rouge General (BRG) told employees in an email they would be required to either get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 30 or undergo quarterly training and practice other safety measures. BRG employees who do not get vaccinated will be required to continue to wear masks even after the governor’s statewide indoor mask mandate was lifted.

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Baton Rouge, LA
Vaccines
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Covid 19 Vaccine#Missionaries#Olol#Brg#Baton Rouge General#The Lake Health System#Franciscan#Covid#The Mayo Clinic#Healthstream#Kronos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy