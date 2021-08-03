Xbox Game Pass Adds Hades, Skate, Codemasters Games, and More in Early August
Microsoft has revealed the titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early August, and its one of the more eclectic lineups in recent memory. Subscribers can look forward to the acclaimed Hades, Curse of the Dead Gods, the original Skate, and… Solitaire? Sure, why not? Meanwhile, those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can grab a batch of new Codemasters racing games via EA Play.wccftech.com
