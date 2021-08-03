Colts' Quenton Nelson: Needs foot surgery

Nelson will have foot surgery Tuesday and is facing a recovery timeline of 5-to-12 weeks, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports. The superstar guard reportedly has the same injury as Carson Wentz and will have his surgery performed by the same doctor just one day after the Colts QB went under the knife. The team now is in danger of beginning the regular season without its starting quarterback and best offensive lineman, though it won't be too surprising if Nelson -- a 25-year-old freak athlete in his prime -- pushes ahead of Wentz in the rehab process. Regardless, it's another tough break for the Colts offense.