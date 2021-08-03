Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Struggles again Monday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

DeSclafani allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking a no-decision versus Arizona on Monday. The right-hander has had a bit of trouble with the long ball lately, yielding eight homers in his last seven games after giving up the same number in his first 15 starts of the year. With this rough outing, DeSclafani saw his ERA tick up to 3.28 with a 1.07 WHIP and 118:33 K:BB through 126.1 innings. It's a little concerning to see him struggle so much versus the bottom-dwelling D-backs, but he'll try to get back on track in Milwaukee this weekend.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Desclafani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

DeSclafani, Giants pounded by Dodgers; Posey exits after 3 innings

This one lacked the usual late-game drama the Giants and Dodgers have provided of late. That’s because the Dodgers bullied Anthony DeSclafani. Once again. DeSclafani has had a splendid season and would have been a worthy pick if chosen to the All-Star team, but his nemesis remains the Dodgers, who chased the right-hander in the third inning Wednesday night.
MLBNBC Sports

La Stella is back, but DeSclafani goes on Injured List

As expected, the Giants got Tommy La Stella back in their lineup on Wednesday, but the corresponding roster move was a surprise. Anthony DeSclafani went on the 10-day IL to clear a roster spot for La Stella, who has been out since May 2 with hamstring and thumb injuries. To open up a 40-man spot, the Giants DFA'd young lefty Conner Menez. Manager Gabe Kapler told reporters in Phoenix that the hope is that DeSclafani misses just one start.
MLBMLB

DeSclafani goes on IL to rest shoulder

PHOENIX -- The Giants placed No. 2 starter Anthony DeSclafani on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with right shoulder fatigue, but manager Gabe Kapler is optimistic that the 31-year-old veteran won’t be out for long. Kapler said the expectation is that DeSclafani will miss only one start before rejoining...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Booted Titans Rookie Player From Practice

A day after the Carolina Panthers released safety J.T. Ibe for a brutal hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, the Tennessee Titans found themselves in a similar situation at their own training camp. Mike Vrabel decided to remove one of his rookies from practice on Wednesday. After rookie safety Brady...
MLBNBC Sports

Bizarre ‘catcher’s balk’ call costs Giants run vs. D-backs

You never quite know what you're going to see at the ballpark. Sometimes you'll see something you had no idea even existed. That was the case in the second inning Tuesday at Chase Field, when the baseball world was reintroduced to the "catcher's balk." Technically it wasn't a balk, but that was the word from the official scorer at Chase Field. Before we get into the legal definition, watch the play for yourself:
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Warriors, Jazz Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

We’re right in the thick of NBA free agency and getting all kinds of cool trades across the league. The latest big trade comes from two Western Conference powerhouses. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have traded forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a protected second-round pick. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Fans All Said The Same Thing About Najee Harris During Steelers-Cowboys Game

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys took the field for the first game of the 2021 season. Well, kind of. The Steelers and Cowboys faced off in the Hall of Fame Game – the first preseason game of the new season. While it’s not as sexy as a regular season game, it does highlight the fact that (real) football is close.
MLBbardown.com

Angel Hernandez blows another crucial call and gets roasted by the commentators

Being an ump in the MLB is a tough ask, particularly when you’re behind home plate. With hundreds of pitches thrown every single game, often times right on the border of the strike zone, it’s improbable that you’ll get through a whole nine innings without at least one person walking away shaking their head in disagreement.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Red Sox president rips Yankees after wild MLB trade deadline

The 2021 MLB trade deadline was one of the more hectic ones in years, which featured notable moves made by both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. As the Yankees are looking up at the Red Sox in the AL East standings, team general manager Brian Cashman went all out to acquire a pair of potent left-handed hitters in Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo. On the other hand, the Red Sox opted for a more conservative stance at the trade deadline, which included hauling in Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Danny Green inks two-year deal worth $20 million

Former UNC basketball sharpshooter Danny Green has signed a new two-year contract. Danny Green signed a two-year, $20 million deal on Wednesday night to remain with the Philadelphia 76ers. Green’s new contract comes during what has turned out to be a very quiet offseason and free agency for the 76ers — unless you count the constant chatter and speculation surrounding the team’s many attempts at dealing All-Star guard Ben Simmons.
MLBThe Good Phight

Phillies MLR 8/3/21: Seranthony Dominguez making first rehab appearance in 2 years

First game back for the IronPigs since Saturday when Daniel Brito collapsed on the field and was taken to the hospital for surgery. We learned later he had stroke and required another surgery the next day. Reports are he is in stable condition, so that is good! Adonis Medina is either being brought back really, really slow from injury or they are trying something else out with him. Possibly a long-reliever? Braeden Ogle makes his Phillies org debut since being acquired for Abrahan Gutierrez. I saw tweets his fastball was up to 96 mph.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles claim Mateo off waivers and DFA Valaika

Moving past the trade deadline didn’t create slower movement on the Orioles’ active and 40-man rosters. A day after retooling their bullpen, the Orioles tweaked their infield again by claiming Jorge Mateo off waivers from the Padres and announcing Pat Valaika would be designated for assignment. Mateo, 26, became available...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Kevin Gausman: Struggles persist Friday

Gausman (9-5) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking the loss versus Houston on Friday. In three starts since the All-Star break, Gausman has given up a stunning 11 runs across 11.2 innings. He had given up 11 runs across his last six starts before the break. The right-hander owns a 2.35 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 149:39 K:BB across 126.1 innings. It's possible his recent struggles are just regression after an incredible first half -- he's limited opponents to a .234 BABIP this year while stranding 80.6 percent of runners. He'll look to get back on track in an enticing matchup versus Arizona next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy