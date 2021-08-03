Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Struggles again Monday

DeSclafani allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking a no-decision versus Arizona on Monday. The right-hander has had a bit of trouble with the long ball lately, yielding eight homers in his last seven games after giving up the same number in his first 15 starts of the year. With this rough outing, DeSclafani saw his ERA tick up to 3.28 with a 1.07 WHIP and 118:33 K:BB through 126.1 innings. It's a little concerning to see him struggle so much versus the bottom-dwelling D-backs, but he'll try to get back on track in Milwaukee this weekend.