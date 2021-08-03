Giants' Alex Dickerson: Hits grand slam, triple in win

Bregman (quadriceps/hamstring) was scratched from Monday's lineup at Triple-A Sugar Land, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Bregman exited Sunday's rehab game due to right hamstring tightness, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game while he recovers. The 27-year-old had appeared in five rehab games prior to Sunday's injury, so he's approaching his return to the major-league roster as long as his recent injury doesn't present a major setback in his recovery process. According to Jake Kaplan of The Athletic, Bregman is scheduled to run Monday, and after that the next step in his rehab program will be determined.