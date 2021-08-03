Giants' Alex Dickerson: Hits grand slam, triple in win
Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a triple in Monday's 11-8 extra-inning win over Arizona. The veteran outfielder entered Monday on an 0-for-15 skid, but he broke the slump in a big way with his fifth-inning grand slam. Dickerson now has a career-high 11 homers to go with 32 RBI, 25 runs scored and a stolen base through 232 plate appearances. His slash line sits at .222/.289/.425, which has led to him losing at-bats against right-handed pitching, although he got into the lineup Monday with LaMonte Wade nursing a back injury.www.cbssports.com
