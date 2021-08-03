Cancel
MLB

Giants' Alex Dickerson: Hits grand slam, triple in win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a triple in Monday's 11-8 extra-inning win over Arizona. The veteran outfielder entered Monday on an 0-for-15 skid, but he broke the slump in a big way with his fifth-inning grand slam. Dickerson now has a career-high 11 homers to go with 32 RBI, 25 runs scored and a stolen base through 232 plate appearances. His slash line sits at .222/.289/.425, which has led to him losing at-bats against right-handed pitching, although he got into the lineup Monday with LaMonte Wade nursing a back injury.

MLBNBC Sports

Why Dickerson's grand slam might have come at perfect time

For as long as he's wearing orange and black, Alex Dickerson will feel positive vibes when he walks out of the 110-degree heat in Phoenix and into the air conditioning at Chase Field. Dickerson made his debut for the Giants there on June 21, 2019, hitting a homer and driving...
MLBFrankfort Times

Gausman, Dickerson lead Giants past Diamondbacks 7-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Gausman threw six stellar innings, Alex Dickerson added a three-run homer and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 on Wednesday night. Gausman (10-5) gave up five hits, walked none and struck out eight. He cruised through the first five innings before running into...
MLBNBC Sports

Altuve silences loud Giants fans with mammoth grand slam

It appears as though Houston Astros star Jose Altuve fed off the crowd at Oracle Park on Friday night. In the Astros' first visit to San Francisco since their 2019 sign-stealing scandal was uncovered prior to the 2020 season, Giants fans serenaded Altuve with boos every time he came to the plate in the first game of the series.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Scratched from Triple-A lineup

Bregman (quadriceps/hamstring) was scratched from Monday's lineup at Triple-A Sugar Land, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Bregman exited Sunday's rehab game due to right hamstring tightness, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game while he recovers. The 27-year-old had appeared in five rehab games prior to Sunday's injury, so he's approaching his return to the major-league roster as long as his recent injury doesn't present a major setback in his recovery process. According to Jake Kaplan of The Athletic, Bregman is scheduled to run Monday, and after that the next step in his rehab program will be determined.
MLBNBC Sports

Holt has umps check glove after hilarious slow pitches vs. A's

Brock Holt won't be changing his name to Brock Bolt anytime soon. The Texas Rangers utility man was forced to pitch in the eighth inning of the Athletics' blowout win Saturday, and his first few pitches to Josh Harrison and Matt Chapman barely broke the speed limit on city streets.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Zack Littell: Sent to Triple-A

Littell was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Littell has been a decent bullpen option this season with a 3.44 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB over 34 innings, but he'll head to the minors Tuesday. The right-hander could rejoin the Giants later in the year when additional bullpen depth is needed.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' John Brebbia: Optioned to Triple-A

Brebbia was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday. Brebbia has served as a low-leverage reliever this season, and he'll head to the minors after he allowed four runs on three hits and no walks in two innings against the Dodgers on Wednesday. Right-hander Aaron Sanchez (biceps) will take his place in the bullpen after he was reinstated from the 60-day IL.
Panama City, FLStarkville Daily News

Sting 10U baseball team wins Grand Slam World Series title

This particular team is coming off of a dominating Grand Slam World Series tournament this past weekend in Panama City, Fla., that saw it come home with the championship trophy on a run-rule shutout on Saturday afternoon. It was a mixture of pitching and work at the plate that got the job done as the team outscored opponents 57-8 in six games, including 38-2 in the four bracket games.
MLBMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Moore’s grand slam lifts M’s to memorable win

If the Mariners finally get to where they haven’t been in 20 frustrating years, the chaotic and wonderful mess of a baseball game that featured disappointment, frustration, hope followed by impossible joy and then bitter anger and rage will be looked to as the moment when they went from wannabe believers to actual achievers.
MLBharrisondaily.com

Altuve hits grand slam on 2-homer night, Astros beat Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — José Altuve hit a grand slam in the sixth one inning after putting Houston ahead on a solo homer, and the AL-leading Houston Astros held off the San Francisco Giants 9-6 …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Jason Vosler: Demoted to Triple-A

The Giants optioned Vosler to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday. Vosler was dropped from the 26-man roster to make room for the newly acquired Kris Bryant, who was activated ahead of his team debut Sunday against the Astros. During his latest stint with the big club, Vosler appeared in nine games and went 1-for-14 with a base hit and seven strikeouts.

