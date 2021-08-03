Tennessee inmate charged with threatening to use a Weapon of Mass Destruction
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee prison inmate has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for threatening to use a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD) among other charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office of Middle Tennessee announced Tuesday 38-year-old Jeffery Durance of Gatlinburg was indicted in July 2019 after mailing an envelope with white powder inside to the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction office.newschannel9.com
