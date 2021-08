Climate change is upon us and, unless you have your head in the sand, all can see it. Scorching heat domes, prolonged droughts, epic mudslides, supercharged hurricanes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) tells us we are already looking at two dozen disaster event each year that cost at least $1B each. Scientists in the U.S. and around the world tell us it’s going to get a lot worse. Unless we act boldly, we should expect severe economic and humanitarian crises by as early as 2030.