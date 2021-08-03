Cancel
Civil Service Board meeting for Aug. 5 cancelled

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 5 days ago

The Civil Service Board meeting scheduled for Thursday, August 5 in the first floor conference room of City Hall has been cancelled.

