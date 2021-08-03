C1st included on 2021 Forbes list

OTTUMWA— A local credit union has found itself on a Forbes list. Community 1st Credit Union is one of only five Iowa credit unions on the annual list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions presented by Forbes and Statista, Inc. in 2021. The list is based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 consumers who were asked to rate the credit unions they have or have had checking accounts. They were asked to share their opinions on satisfaction in five areas: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice.