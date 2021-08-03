2021 Flames UFA Targets: Sami Vatanen

With the signing of UFA Tomas Tatar and re-upping of breakout RFA Yegor Sharangovich yesterday, Tom Fitzgerald all but locked in a position as one of the “winners” of the offseason once the dust finishes settling around the league. He identified three areas where the Devils needed substantial help this offseason — top-four defense, top-six wing, and a 1B for his goalie tandem — and he landed some of the best options on the market in all three of those areas. Add in a draft where he had a top-four pick and used it to select Luke Hughes, a potential franchise defenseman of the future, and you have a recipe for a summer that will substantially elevate expectations going forward in New Jersey. Yes, it is the Summer of Fitz for sure, as the new(ish) GM has now stepped out of the shadow of his erstwhile boss, Ray Shero, to make this officially his operation moving forward.