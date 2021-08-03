Cryptocurrency Tax Software Company ZenLedger Raises $6 Million
ZenLedger announced recently it raised a $6 million Series A funding round led by Bloccelerate VC. These are the details. ZenLedger — a leading cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics startup — announced recently it raised a $6 million Series A funding round led by Bloccelerate VC. The investors include Mark Cuban’s Radical Ventures, G1 VC, Borderless Capital, 4RC, Centrality, BIGG Digital Assets, CoinGecko, and angel investors Jon Staenberg, and Darren Lau. And the raise includes recommitment from previous investors Vestigo Ventures, Castle Island Ventures, Migration Capital, Blackwater Capital, and Karl Muth.pulse2.com
