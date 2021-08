Regents of The University of California boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85,005 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 8.9% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Regents of The University of California’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $69,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.