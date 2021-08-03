City Council passes bills extending small business protections
The City Council voted to pass landmark legislation extending third-party delivery app fee caps to protect small businesses. The bill, known as Into No. 2359-A, was introduced by Councilman Francisco Moya and Small Business Committee Chair Mark Gjonaj to extend the laws that already prohibit third-party delivery platforms from charging restaurants more than 15 percent per order for delivery and more than 5 percent per order for all other fees, pushing the end date of these caps until Feb. 17, 2022.politicsny.com
