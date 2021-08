DaBaby tried to defend the homophobic and sexist comments he unleashed on unsuspecting fans at the Rolling Loud Festival on Sunday, July 25, 2021. On Monday, DaBaby, who was born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, used his Instagram Live to explain that he was not going off on an anti-gay “rant.” He said he was giving a “call to action” for the audience to shine their cellphone lights so that he could drop his next song. He also told his legion of critics to “shut the f— up.”