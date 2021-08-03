Cancel
Rainbow Six Siege’s Containment event is a glimpse into Extraction’s alien invasion

By Craig Pearson
rockpapershotgun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best place to advertise an upcoming game is inside one of your current games, it seems. That’s what Ubisoft are doing with the latest Rainbow Six: Siege event, called “Containment”. The event is inspired by the upcoming Rainbow Six: Extraction, and gleefully messes with Siege’s set-up. It’s a PVP challenge where a team of Rainbow Six operators are pitted against a group of infected alien doppelgangers protecting their nests.

