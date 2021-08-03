Rainbow Six Siege’s Containment event is a glimpse into Extraction’s alien invasion
The best place to advertise an upcoming game is inside one of your current games, it seems. That’s what Ubisoft are doing with the latest Rainbow Six: Siege event, called “Containment”. The event is inspired by the upcoming Rainbow Six: Extraction, and gleefully messes with Siege’s set-up. It’s a PVP challenge where a team of Rainbow Six operators are pitted against a group of infected alien doppelgangers protecting their nests.www.rockpapershotgun.com
