Rainbow Six Siege’s Containment event is a glimpse into Extraction’s alien invasion

Ubisoft has addressed the possibility of Rainbow Six Siege 2 and in doing so reiterated its focus on the community of players it has cultivated for the years to come. Rainbow Six Siege is a household name for its enormous player base, esteemed tournaments and egregious DDoS issues. "Over the last two seasons, we've made valuable progress in our fight against DDOS attacks on console," said Ubisoft in a recent update to the game's "Top Issues and Community Concerns" list. When it says "valuable progress," it means it, as the company won a $150,000 lawsuit against a website selling DDoS attacks on online games on June 22nd. The team behind the operation were hit with a hefty bill and were requested to transfer control of those offending domain names to Ubisoft.