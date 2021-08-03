Cancel
NFL

Sean McDermott: "You Can Either Play in Pads or You Can't"

the buffalo bills
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBills Head Coach Sean McDermott addresses the media before 2021 Training Camp practice. Topics include: today being the first practice in pads and how that allows McDermott to see the mindset that the players are in, health and safety being the first priority of the coaching staff and players, seeing how senior leaders set an example for the rookies, the importance of watching his players develop on and off the field, and the end goals being to win and grow as a team.

